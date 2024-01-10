Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.65 and last traded at $8.60. 2,713 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 2,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

Taisei Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average is $8.51.

Taisei Company Profile

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and warehouses in the fields of pharmaceuticals, food products, and logistics.

