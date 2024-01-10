TechnipFMC Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 22,857 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,016% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,080 call options.

TechnipFMC stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.33. 1,598,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,287,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.63 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.41 and its 200-day moving average is $19.54.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 382.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTI. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. ATB Capital set a $30.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.23.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

