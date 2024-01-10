Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.39

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and traded as high as $2.70. Telia Company AB (publ) shares last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.
Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21.
Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile
Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Telia Company AB (publ)
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- PriceSmart is a smart play for 2024 with multiple tailwinds
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- These 3 industrial stocks just got upgraded ahead of earnings
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Hubbell, Rockwell stocks set to benefit from electrification boom
Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.