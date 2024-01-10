Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.39

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and traded as high as $2.70. Telia Company AB (publ) shares last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.