Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.17 and last traded at $5.14. Approximately 191,356 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 147,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.93.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%. This is a boost from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 235.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 682,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 478,766 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,552,000 after buying an additional 341,064 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 194.4% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 368,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 243,472 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 229.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 315,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 219,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 49.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 353,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 117,721 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.