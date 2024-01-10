Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.17 and last traded at $5.14. Approximately 191,356 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 147,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.93.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%. This is a boost from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th.
About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.
