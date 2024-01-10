TerraClassicUSD Price Down 9.2% Over Last 7 Days (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 10th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0239 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $214.18 million and $18.77 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00076188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00027380 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00021106 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007001 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006815 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001426 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,779,690,529 coins and its circulating supply is 8,971,522,604 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

