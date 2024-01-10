Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.12

Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Tertiary Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00), with a volume of 11,139,605 shares.

Tertiary Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.87, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -0.65.

Tertiary Minerals Company Profile

Tertiary Minerals plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company engages in the development of a multi-commodity project portfolio, including battery, and precious metals. It owns interests in the Storuman fluorspar project located in north central Sweden; the Jack's Copper project located in the south of Luanshya, Central Province of Zambia; the Mukai Copper project located in the west of Solwezi, Zambia; the Mushima North project located in the east of Manyinga; the Lubuila Copper project located in the west of Luanshya, Central African Copperbelt; and the Konkola West Copper project located in the northwest of Chingola.

