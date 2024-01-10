The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 219,720 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,532 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $62,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 24.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,044 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $645,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 24.3% during the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 112,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,579,000 after purchasing an additional 22,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.60.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:CI traded down $5.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $307.55. 352,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877,779. The firm has a market cap of $90.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $291.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $319.92.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.