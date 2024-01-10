The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.05

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and traded as high as $2.34. The Container Store Group shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 115,165 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Container Store Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The Container Store Group Trading Down 4.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $93.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $219.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.80 million. The Container Store Group had a positive return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 23.50%. Equities analysts expect that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Container Store Group news, CEO Satish Malhotra bought 16,715 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $30,421.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 754,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,468.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glendon Capital Management LP grew its holdings in The Container Store Group by 152.0% during the third quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 3,538,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,606 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Container Store Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,649,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,418,000 after purchasing an additional 113,263 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Container Store Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,590,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,164,000 after purchasing an additional 125,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Container Store Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,556,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after purchasing an additional 150,876 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Container Store Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,707,000 after purchasing an additional 95,335 shares during the period. 69.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, shower and bathtub organizers, drawer organization, and cabinet storage products; closets; and ventilated and solid shelving and drawer components and systems, wall and door rack solutions, accessories, utility and garage systems, and sliding doors.

