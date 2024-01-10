The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Stock Price Up 1.4%

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 350 ($4.46) and last traded at GBX 350 ($4.46). Approximately 51,496 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 226% from the average daily volume of 15,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 345 ($4.40).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of The Property Franchise Group from GBX 470 ($5.99) to GBX 449 ($5.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.09. The stock has a market cap of £104.88 million, a P/E ratio of 1,413.04 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 344.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 303.30.

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages residential real estate properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Property Franchising and Financial Services. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, sales, and property management services to tenants and landlords; and financial services, as well as operates as property franchisor.

