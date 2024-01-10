Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT) Trading Down 11.6%

Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 11.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 106,850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 120,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Theralase Technologies Stock Down 11.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.73.

Theralase Technologies Company Profile

Theralase Technologies Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of photo dynamic compounds (PDCs) and their associated drug formulations to treat cancers, bacteria, and viruses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented and proprietary super-pulsed laser technology for the healing of chronic knee pain, as well as for off-label use to heal various nerve, muscle, and joint conditions.

