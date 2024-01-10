Thermwood (OTCMKTS:TOOD) Trading Down 6.7%

Thermwood Co. (OTCMKTS:TOOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.00 and last traded at $28.00. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15,285% from the average daily volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.
Thermwood Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.99.
About Thermwood
Thermwood Corporation develops, manufacturers, and distributes technology based products and software for the manufacturing sector. It offers three axis CNC routers, such as cabinetshop series, multi-purpose three axis series, framebuilder series, carvingshop series, and signrouter series; multi-purpose five axis series for trimming formed parts, patterns, or molds; and edge banders.
