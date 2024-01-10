Thomas C. Indelicarto Sells 613 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $121,447.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,019,193.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

VeriSign Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN traded up $5.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.42. 610,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,717. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.44 and a 12 month high of $229.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.18.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.31 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.38% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VRSN

Institutional Trading of VeriSign

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2,628.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.