Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:TBLD)

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:TBLD opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $15.95.

Get Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBLD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 23.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 109,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 14,280 shares during the last quarter.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.