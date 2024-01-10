Threshold (T) Price Reaches $0.0341 on Top Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. During the last week, Threshold has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0341 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $340.50 million and approximately $172.10 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004880 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00018363 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,313.35 or 1.00024896 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00010900 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.78 or 0.00206863 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00009081 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Threshold Profile

T is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,558,802,676.781069 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03588019 USD and is up 1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $198,381,805.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.