Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Declares $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Toll Brothers has increased its dividend payment by an average of 23.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Toll Brothers has a dividend payout ratio of 6.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Toll Brothers to earn $12.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:TOL opened at $101.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $53.04 and a one year high of $105.91. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TOL. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Toll Brothers

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $997,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,934,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total transaction of $997,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,934,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $400,090.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,124.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,109,723. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 8,663 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 19,135 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.