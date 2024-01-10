Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $49.00

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 49 ($0.62) and traded as low as GBX 45.82 ($0.58). Topps Tiles shares last traded at GBX 47.80 ($0.61), with a volume of 325,381 shares trading hands.

Topps Tiles Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £91.46 million, a PE ratio of 2,315.00 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 48.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 48.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.12.

Topps Tiles Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Topps Tiles’s previous dividend of $1.20. This represents a dividend yield of 5.22%. Topps Tiles’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20,000.00%.

Topps Tiles Company Profile

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles, under floor heating products, wet room tools, and hand tools and accessories, as well as fixing and finishing products, including adhesives and primers, grouts, silicone, trims, doorbars, and matting and leveling products.

