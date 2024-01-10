Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Shares Down 1.7%

Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.22 and last traded at $9.40. Approximately 1,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 3,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Transurban Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

Transurban Group Stock Down 3.3 %

About Transurban Group

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.66.

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 22 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area and Montreal, North America. The company is headquartered in Docklands, Australia.

Featured Stories

