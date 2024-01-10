Tribe Price Reaches $0.32 on Exchanges (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Tribe has a market capitalization of $169.10 million and approximately $602,312.51 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tribe token can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000683 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tribe has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tribe Profile

Tribe’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 533,285,433 tokens. The official message board for Tribe is medium.com/fei-protocol. Tribe’s official website is fei.money. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is a governance token used to manage the Fei Protocol. Its main focus is maintaining the peg, upgrading the protocol and integrating with other systems. The Tribe DAO, which is controlled by TRIBE token holders, has ultimate control over the Tribe ecosystem, including the ability to move PCV, mint FEI, create and grant access roles. Proposals must be created and passed to perform actions, with a proposal threshold of 2.5M TRIBE and a quorum of 25M TRIBE. Additionally, Tribe Turbo is a mechanism used to issue stablecoins and earn yield.”

