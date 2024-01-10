Trinity Place (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.18. Trinity Place shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 390,135 shares.
Trinity Place Stock Up 3.5 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -0.08.
Trinity Place (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. Trinity Place had a negative net margin of 89.84% and a negative return on equity of 262.91%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Place
Trinity Place Company Profile
Trinity Place Holdings Inc operates as a real estate holding, investment, development, and asset management company in the United States. The company's principal asset is located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan. It also owns a property occupied by a retail tenant in Paramus, New Jersey.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Trinity Place
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- PriceSmart is a smart play for 2024 with multiple tailwinds
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- These 3 industrial stocks just got upgraded ahead of earnings
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Hubbell, Rockwell stocks set to benefit from electrification boom
Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.