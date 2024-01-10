Trinity Place (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.18. Trinity Place shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 390,135 shares.

Trinity Place Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -0.08.

Get Trinity Place alerts:

Trinity Place (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. Trinity Place had a negative net margin of 89.84% and a negative return on equity of 262.91%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Place

Trinity Place Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Place by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Trinity Place by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 133,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 18,848 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Place during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trinity Place by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 1,495,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 38,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Place during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Place Holdings Inc operates as a real estate holding, investment, development, and asset management company in the United States. The company's principal asset is located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan. It also owns a property occupied by a retail tenant in Paramus, New Jersey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.