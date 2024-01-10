TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.08

TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

TriStar Gold Trading Down 5.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$22.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11.

TriStar Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that consists of approximately 17,177 hectares of mineral rights on various contiguous claims located in Pará State, Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TriStar Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriStar Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.