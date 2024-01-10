Trustees of General Electric Pension Trust Takes $103.50 Million Position in Simplify Market Neutral Equity Long/Short ETF (NYSEARCA:EQLS)

Trustees of General Electric Pension Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Market Neutral Equity Long/Short ETF (NYSEARCA:EQLS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,171,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,504,000. Simplify Market Neutral Equity Long/Short ETF comprises approximately 42.2% of Trustees of General Electric Pension Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Trustees of General Electric Pension Trust owned approximately 1,896.31% of Simplify Market Neutral Equity Long/Short ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Simplify Market Neutral Equity Long/Short ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.69. 1,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,705. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average is $24.37. Simplify Market Neutral Equity Long/Short ETF has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $26.17.

The Simplify Market Neutral Equity Long/Short ETF (EQLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long/short alternatives. The fund seeks to achieve absolute returns and income by investing in a long/short equity portfolio based on a proprietary machine-learning stock selection model. The fund invests in US and foreign companies of any capitalization and seeks to deliver market-neutral exposure.

