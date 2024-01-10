Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.81

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and traded as low as $0.65. Tuniu shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 150,341 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tuniu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Tuniu Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $85.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.77.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tuniu had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $24.42 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in Tuniu by 84.8% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 47,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. SCEP Management Ltd lifted its stake in Tuniu by 4.4% in the second quarter. SCEP Management Ltd now owns 2,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 104,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tuniu by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,532,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 19,284 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Tuniu by 0.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,771,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 23,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Tuniu by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 526,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 26,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

Featured Articles

