Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) CEO William Ross Greenberg Sells 9,878 Shares

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 9,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $138,785.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TWO traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $14.05. 2,067,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,317. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.23. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $18.67. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.20). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $123.61 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Two Harbors Investment

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -374.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWO. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,267,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,693,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,206 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,056,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,838 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $17,907,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,732,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,401 shares during the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TWO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.