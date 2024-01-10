Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1,155.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,593 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,192 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 133.8% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.82.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,056,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,593,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.38. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.