UFO Gaming (UFO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.21 Million

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One UFO Gaming token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, UFO Gaming has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. UFO Gaming has a market capitalization of $35.74 million and $1.21 million worth of UFO Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About UFO Gaming

UFO Gaming’s genesis date was June 30th, 2021. UFO Gaming’s total supply is 25,757,575,757,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,757,575,757,575 tokens. UFO Gaming’s official website is www.ufogaming.io. UFO Gaming’s official Twitter account is @theufotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. UFO Gaming’s official message board is theufotoken.medium.com.

UFO Gaming Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Gaming ($UFO) is a fully decentralized gaming platform bridging traditional games onto the blockchain and giving players the ability to earn while playing. Blockchain. P2E. Metaverse. Virtual land. NFT. Gaming.$UFO will be the primary utility token of the Dark Metaverse. In The Dark Metaverse, each game that we release will represent its own planet.The first game or planet that we release in the Dark Metaverse is Super Galactic.”

