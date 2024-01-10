Ultra Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.73 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 10th. Ultra has a market cap of $70.43 million and $1.73 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000427 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,407.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.28 or 0.00528533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.81 or 0.00197837 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00018180 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00021172 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000260 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 355,138,328 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 355,138,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.19937793 USD and is down -3.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $2,049,435.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.