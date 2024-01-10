Ultra (UOS) Market Cap Hits $72.92 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 10th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $72.92 million and $1.79 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Ultra token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000441 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 355,138,328 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 355,138,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.19937793 USD and is down -3.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $2,049,435.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

