Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Alley Investment Management Company LLC

Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 2.5% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 104,263.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,918,052,000 after purchasing an additional 341,369,646 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,276,498,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 58.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,215,626 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,271,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $397,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.3 %

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,978. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $246.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $145.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.52.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.38.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

