Uniswap Price Tops $6.50 on Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion and $150.75 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $6.50 or 0.00014233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.80 or 0.00150538 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008894 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000351 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000043 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000120 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,187,016 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.05579376 USD and is down -1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 907 active market(s) with $132,771,203.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

