Uniswap (UNI) Price Hits $6.67

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a market cap of $3.99 billion and approximately $177.70 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $6.67 or 0.00014337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.12 or 0.00152888 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00008630 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000351 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000043 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000109 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,187,016 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.05579376 USD and is down -1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 907 active market(s) with $132,771,203.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.