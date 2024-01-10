United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,368 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of United Therapeutics worth $61,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UTHR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after buying an additional 710,668 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $124,158,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,096,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,125,093,000 after purchasing an additional 344,724 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,795,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $402,031,000 after purchasing an additional 245,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $45,265,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective (up from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.88.

Shares of UTHR traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.76. The stock had a trading volume of 110,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,986. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $204.44 and a fifty-two week high of $266.05.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $609.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.82 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 40.82%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.76, for a total transaction of $1,354,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,262,590.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $148,164.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,440.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.76, for a total value of $1,354,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,262,590.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,605 shares of company stock worth $7,781,125 in the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

