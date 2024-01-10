Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.04

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.04 and traded as high as $9.60. Universal Electronics shares last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 23,002 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Electronics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Electronics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.04. The stock has a market cap of $112.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($1.24). Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 22.75% and a negative net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Electronics Inc. will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Universal Electronics news, major shareholder Toro 18 Holdings Llc bought 11,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $85,735.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,544,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,735,517.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 169,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,228. Company insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 543,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after buying an additional 6,753 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 132,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 19,559 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 261.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 122,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 88,724 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 39,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 22,075 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

