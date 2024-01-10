Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Universal Insurance from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

NYSE UVE traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $16.37. 107,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,153. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average of $14.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Universal Insurance has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $20.15. The stock has a market cap of $477.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $360.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.48 million. Analysts expect that Universal Insurance will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $322,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,285,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,736,582.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 208.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

