Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $87.54

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)'s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $87.54 and traded as low as $81.25. Utah Medical Products shares last traded at $81.86, with a volume of 10,560 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Utah Medical Products in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.51. The stock has a market cap of $305.75 million, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.19.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.15%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Utah Medical Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Utah Medical Products’s payout ratio is 25.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTMD. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 13,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 3.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 11,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

