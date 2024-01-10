Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $45.39

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.39 and traded as high as $48.23. Value Line shares last traded at $46.70, with a volume of 1,819 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Value Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $422.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.38.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 45.16%. The business had revenue of $9.61 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALU. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Value Line by 10.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Value Line by 52.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Value Line by 13.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Value Line by 11,415.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Value Line by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. 6.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

