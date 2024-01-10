VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.04

VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.04 and traded as high as $23.71. VanEck Green Bond ETF shares last traded at $23.71, with a volume of 12,071 shares trading hands.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.05.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Green Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRNB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 13,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Moneywise Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 11,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period.

About VanEck Green Bond ETF

Green Bankshares, Inc (Green Bankshares) is a bank holding company. Prior to September 7, 2011, Green Bankshares conducted its business primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, GreenBank (the Bank). On September 7, 2011, the Bank merged with and into Capital Bank, National Association (Capital Bank, NA), a subsidiary of Capital Bank Financial Corp.

