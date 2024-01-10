Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) is Money Design Co. Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,978,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 556,195 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 6.9% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 0.51% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $113,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,361,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,921,000 after purchasing an additional 26,855,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,792 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,535,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,760 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,512,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,215 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 549.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,201,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,226 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $58.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,296,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,661. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $58.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.00 and a 200-day moving average of $57.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

