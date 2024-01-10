Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,171,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,267 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Assetmark Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $505,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,939,000 after buying an additional 206,035 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.76. 205,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,458. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.94 and a 12 month high of $182.37. The company has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.87.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

