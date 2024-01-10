Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Assetmark Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,110,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,577 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.9% of Assetmark Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.39% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $1,221,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,384,000 after buying an additional 61,139 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,420.9% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 107,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,391,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $436.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,863,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,786,518. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $421.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.37. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.76 and a 12-month high of $438.84. The firm has a market cap of $349.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.