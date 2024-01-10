Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) is Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,615 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 3.0% of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $7,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,687,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,947. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.35. The company has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $58.42.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.8471 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

