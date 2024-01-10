Velan (TSE:VLN) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.42

Shares of Velan Inc. (TSE:VLN – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.42 and traded as high as C$5.46. Velan shares last traded at C$5.27, with a volume of 14,702 shares.

Velan Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm has a market cap of C$32.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.45.

Velan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. The company offers quarter-turn valves, such as ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, metal-seated ball, triple-offset, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves; and gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast steel, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, small forged, bonnetless, and dual-plate check valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Velan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.