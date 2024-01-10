Velas Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $66.45 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0261 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded down 27.6% against the US dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $66.45 million and $1.98 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00080793 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00029055 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00022068 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007399 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007000 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,544,380,941 coins and its circulating supply is 2,544,380,939 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

