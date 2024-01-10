Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.790-0.880 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $608.0 million-$622.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $637.7 million.

Veradigm Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDRX traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.43. 5,179,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,413. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average is $12.53. Veradigm has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $19.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDRX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.50.

Institutional Trading of Veradigm

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Veradigm by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,803,000 after purchasing an additional 39,210 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Veradigm by 1.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 86,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 16,642 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Veradigm by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veradigm by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 24,794 shares in the last quarter.

Veradigm Company Profile

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

