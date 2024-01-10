Verge (XVG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $55.95 Million

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $55.95 million and $3.64 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,445.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.51 or 0.00145498 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $245.05 or 0.00528102 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00008671 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00046126 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.24 or 0.00319471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.49 or 0.00199327 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

