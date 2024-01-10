Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,353 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 10,031 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on VZ

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,405,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,440,158. The company has a market capitalization of $163.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $42.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day moving average of $34.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.