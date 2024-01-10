Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden Sells 6,648 Shares

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $423.76. 1,192,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,503. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $283.60 and a 1-year high of $424.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $379.47 and a 200 day moving average of $362.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.