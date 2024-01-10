Vickers Vantage Corp. I (OTCMKTS:VCKAU) Trading Down 6.9%

Vickers Vantage Corp. I (OTCMKTS:VCKAU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.61 and last traded at $9.60. 2,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 5,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I Trading Down 6.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.60.

About Vickers Vantage Corp. I

As of November 10, 2022, Vickers Vantage Corp. I was acquired by Scilex Holding Company, in a reverse merger transaction. Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

