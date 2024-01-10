Vow 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $595,608.90 (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Vow token can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vow has a market cap of $197.32 million and approximately $595,608.90 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vow has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Vow

Vow’s genesis date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 825,743,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,613,399 tokens. Vow’s official website is vow.foundation. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vow

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

