Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR) versus Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Financial Contrast

Barrick Gold and Vox Royalty are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Barrick Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Vox Royalty pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Barrick Gold pays out 1,300.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Vox Royalty has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Barrick Gold has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vox Royalty has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barrick Gold 1 5 9 0 2.53 Vox Royalty 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Barrick Gold and Vox Royalty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Barrick Gold currently has a consensus price target of $23.45, indicating a potential upside of 35.22%. Vox Royalty has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.25%. Given Vox Royalty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vox Royalty is more favorable than Barrick Gold.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Barrick Gold and Vox Royalty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barrick Gold $11.01 billion 2.76 $432.00 million $0.03 578.00 Vox Royalty $8.51 million 11.75 $330,000.00 N/A N/A

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Vox Royalty.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.2% of Barrick Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Vox Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Barrick Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Barrick Gold and Vox Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrick Gold 0.52% 3.88% 2.67% Vox Royalty 3.24% 0.96% 0.81%

Summary

Barrick Gold beats Vox Royalty on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick. Nevada Gold Mines is the world’s largest gold mining complex. Barrick owns and operates six Tier One gold mines: Cortez, Carlin and Turquoise Ridge in Nevada, Loulo-Gounkoto in Mali, Kibali in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Pueblo Viejo in the Dominican Republic.



It has gold and copper mines and projects in 13 countries in North and South America, Africa, Papua New Guinea and Saudi Arabia. Barrick’s diversified portfolio spans the world’s most prolific gold districts and is focused on high-margin, long life assets.

About Vox Royalty

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 62 royalties and streaming assets, as well as 2 royalty options. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, the United States, Madagascar, the Cayman Islands, and Nigeria. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

