Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Trading Down 3.7%

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Free Report) traded down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 289,342 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 168% from the average session volume of 107,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 173.87, a current ratio of 67.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.12.

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a precious and base metals exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company owns interests in the Colchester/Springdale project located in north-central Newfoundland; and Red Cross Lake nickel/copper/cobalt/gold project in central Newfoundland, as well as mineral licenses covering a portion of the Bay St.

